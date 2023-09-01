Lalu Yadav 'lured' by PM Modi's Rs 15 lakh offer, says he too opened an account | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lalu Prasad Yadav speaking at I.N.D.I.A Alliance in Mumbai.

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim of getting back black money allegedly deposited in large sums in Swiss bank accounts. He said that PM Modi had lied about depositing the Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the people. Speaking at the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Mumbai he said, "I was also lured by the offer and opened a bank account along with my family."

Taking a jibe at the Modi government he said, "You must recall how they (BJP-NDA) came to power by lying and spreading rumours. They took my name as well as that of several other leaders' names that we have money in Swiss Banks. PM Modi said that he would come to power, get back money from Swiss Banks and deposit that money in the accounts of the people of the country. I too was lured by the offer...I didn't do the kind of evil corruption that is being done & facilitated by Narendra Modi."

He further spoke about the exorbitant price of tomatoes under the Modi government's rule. And taking a jibe at the Centre he said that the price of such a vegetable has gone up that does not even have taste.

Lalu Yadav was speaking at the third Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance meet held in Mumbai today (September 1). The meeting at Grand Hyatt hotel was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, among others.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

