Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73. Tweeple say love or hate but can't ignore him

Image Source : FILE PHOTO RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has turned 73 today. The former Bihar chief minister who was serving jail-term since 2017 after he was convicted in the fodder scam, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Raipur after serious health complications. On his birthday, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav visited him in the hospital and said that the occassion will be celebrated as 'Garib Sammaan Diwas' as the party arranged food for poor people, needy ones on party chief's birthday.

As per reports, Lalu's younger son Tejashwi had arranged a 73-pound cake to celebrate the occassion as party wokers, volunteers are exicted to celebrate party chief's birthday. Former Bihar chief minister is also one of the politcians who would be soon getting a film on his life. Titled "Lalten" on the symbol of his political party Rashtriya Janata Dal, the film will see Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar play Yadav in the film.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has remained one of the most influential politicians in Bihar politics who is often surrounded in controversies. Though he has been convicted in several corruption cases, the leader still remains a strong political figure in Bihar. Let's take a look at how people on Twitter are wishing RJD chief on birthday.

Love me, hate me, but you can't ignore me.

Indian politics will always remember you lalu ji.

Happy birthday 🎈#LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/nEqyB806Kr — Skoopy☠️🤙 (@TheImmaturePoet) June 11, 2020

Very Very Happy Birthday to the Pillar of Bihar Politics.. Shri #LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/RkgBgj2GKq — Robin kumar (@robink709) June 11, 2020

Love him❤️ or hate him💔 but you can't ignore him🙂🙂🙂. He always comes with a hilarious mood and made everyone die from the laughter 😂😂🤣🤣🤣



Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎈 #LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/HFnpDMkQf9 — 🎑Himanshu Seth🍁 (@tereMaalKaYaar) June 11, 2020

Happy birthday sir.....you don't have any crown but still your king sir 👑👑#LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/OYdORBVUlU — kumar keshav (@kumarke48493327) June 11, 2020

The railway minister who gave the poor a chance to travel in an Ac coach by starting the Garib Rath train. Happy birthday to #LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/EuEYMnG1C8 — chanchal kumar (@chancha98447844) June 11, 2020

#LaluPrasadYadav

Me Wishing Happy Birthday

to Lalu jee -



Lalu Jee - pic.twitter.com/xJlHm0V4cr — M E H A R | احتشام مہر | (@iam_mehar_) June 11, 2020

