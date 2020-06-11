Thursday, June 11, 2020
     
Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73. Tweeple say love or hate but can't ignore him

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has turned 73 today. The former Bihar chief minister who was serving jail-term since 2017 after he was convicted in the fodder scam, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Raipur after serious health complications.

New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2020 11:24 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has turned 73 today. The former Bihar chief minister who was serving jail-term since 2017 after he was convicted in the fodder scam, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Raipur after serious health complications. On his birthday, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav visited him in the hospital and said that the occassion will be celebrated as 'Garib Sammaan Diwas' as the party arranged food for poor people, needy ones on party chief's birthday.

As per reports, Lalu's younger son Tejashwi had arranged a 73-pound cake to celebrate the occassion as party wokers, volunteers are exicted to celebrate party chief's birthday. Former Bihar chief minister is also one of the politcians who would be soon getting a film on his life. Titled "Lalten" on the symbol of his political party Rashtriya Janata Dal, the film will see Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar play Yadav in the film.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has remained one of the most influential politicians in Bihar politics who is often surrounded in controversies. Though he has been convicted in several corruption cases, the leader still remains a strong political figure in Bihar. Let's take a look at how people on Twitter are wishing RJD chief on birthday.

 

