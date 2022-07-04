Lalu Prasad Yadav hospitalised following shoulder fracture; under observation in ICU

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall on Sunday, was admitted to a hospital in the wee hours of Monday. According to the details, the RJD leader was admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna after he lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home. Yadav suffered a minor fracture in his right shoulder following which his health deteriorated.

Dr. Asif Rehman, Medical Superintendent Paras hospital on Monday confirmed the RJD chief reached emergency at nearly 3:30 am.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav reached our emergency at around 3.30 am at night. His condition was unstable due to his recent shoulder accident. Doctors observing him in ICU, condition stable," said Dr. Asif Rehman.

Prasad suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for the treatment of kidney problems.

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

