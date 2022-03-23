Lalu Yadav discharged from AIIMS Delhi after 6-hour observation, to be flown back to Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted to AIIMS in Delhi, from Ranchi's RIMS after his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, who was shifted to AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday late night from Ranchi, has been discharged. He was kept under observation overnight in the emergency department before being discharged at around 3 am, a PTI report said quoting official sources.

Lalu was brought to AIIMS around 9 pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health deteriorated there.

"Prasad was kept under observation in the Emergency department overnight. He was evaluated and was discharged at around 3 am," a source told PTI.

According to media reports, the 73-year-old former Bihar CM will return to Ranchi today at 3 PM from a chartered plight. He will be accompanied by daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti.

Last month, a special CBI court in Ranchi had convicted Lalu in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the infamous fodder scam during his chief ministership in undivided Bihar in 90s. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

The incarcerated politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

"Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, had said Tuesday.

"His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," he had said.

READ MORE: Fodder scam case: Lalu sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment with Rs 60 lakh fine

Latest India News