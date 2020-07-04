Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lalu Prasad moves bail plea in Jharkhand HC in fodder scam case citing ill health

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has moved a bail petition in the Jharkhand High Court in one of the multi-crore fodder scam cases, citing poor health, his counsel said on Saturday.

Prasad has been convicted in four of the five fodder scam cases in Jharkhand. While two cases pertain to the Chaibasa treasury, the other two are regarding withdrawal of funds from Deoghar and Dumka treasuries.

He is facing 14 years jail term in the case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of funds from Dumka treasury in the 1990s and the bail petition was moved in this case.

The bail petition in the RC 68A/96 case was filed on Friday.

Counsel Prabhat Kumar said the bail has been sought on the ground that Prasad's health condition is deteriorating.

The fifth case that Prasad is facing is being heard by a special CBI court in Ranchi pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda treasury.

Prasad, who is in jail since December 2017, is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

He has already been granted bail in the Deoghar case and in one of the two Chaibasa cases.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage