Lal Krishna Advani, veteran BJP leader and former Deputy PM, admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to AIIMS in the national capital today (June 26). Due to an old age-related problem, he was admitted in the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) on Wednesday.

Currently, he has been kept under the supervision of a doctor of the geriatric department of AIIMS. According to his family members, his health is fine.

Who is LK Advani?

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998 and from 2004 to 2005. Advani had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Advani being the Leader of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy was assumingly considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections, ending on 16 May 2009, according to the official website of BJP.

On 10 December 2007, the Parliamentary Board of BJP formally announced Advani as its prime ministerial candidate for the general elections due in 2009. But when Congress and its allies won the 2009 general elections, Advani paved the way for Sushma Swaraj to become the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

