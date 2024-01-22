Will Lal Krishna Advani attend Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya today? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani will skip the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple owing to prevailing extreme cold weather conditions. Notably, Advani was a prominent figure in the Ram Mandir movement who played a pivotal role in advocating for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier on January 12, Advani said that destiny had decided that a grand temple of Lord Ram would be built in Ayodhya and it chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. He stated this in an article 'Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti'. In his article, Advani referred to the 'Rath Yatra' he took out 33 years ago for Ram temple construction and said he believes the Ayodhya movement was the "most decisive and transformative event" in his political journey which allowed him to "re-discover India and, in the process, re-understand himself".

