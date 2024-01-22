Monday, January 22, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Will Lal Krishna Advani attend Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya today? Check here

Will Lal Krishna Advani attend Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya today? Check here

Ayodhya Ram Temple: People of the Hindu community across the globe are gearing up for grand celebrations, showcasing their unbridled enthusiasm and reverence for this historic occasion as Ayodhya is all set for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' today.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2024 9:07 IST
Lal Krishna Advani, LK Advani, Advai to skip pran pratishtha, ram mandir pran pratishtha, ayodhya
Image Source : FILE Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani will skip the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple owing to prevailing extreme cold weather conditions. Notably, Advani was a prominent figure in the Ram Mandir movement who played a pivotal role in advocating for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. 

Earlier on January 12, Advani said that destiny had decided that a grand temple of Lord Ram would be built in Ayodhya and it chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. He stated this in an article 'Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti'. In his article, Advani referred to the 'Rath Yatra' he took out 33 years ago for Ram temple construction and said he believes the Ayodhya movement was the "most decisive and transformative event" in his political journey which allowed him to "re-discover India and, in the process, re-understand himself".

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE: Ayodhya comes to life for 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ram Temple today

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News