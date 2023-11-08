PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit Lal Krishna Advani's residence, wish him on 96th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meet BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited BJP stalwart LK Advani's residence on his birthday. The veteran saffron party leader who had served as former deputy prime minister and former BJP president, turned 96 today.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi posted, "Went to Advani ji's residence and wished him on the occasion of his birthday."

"His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life," Modi said.

Advani's efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians, he added.

Check out PM Modi's post on X

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Advani a long life and good health. He said Advani nourished the BJP with his tireless hard work and organisational skills.

"From the inception of the BJP to the party coming to power, Advani ji's incomparable contribution is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker," the home minister said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also prayed for Advani's good health and long life, and said he has provided great strength to the BJP.

"Happy birthday to senior BJP leader and inspiration for all of us, Shri LK Advaniji. He has been a major pillar of Indian politics and has also provided great strength to the BJP organisation. The contribution of Advaniji, who was active in public life for a long time, is unmatched. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Singh wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished Advani on his birthday and said, "Heartiest birthday greetings to the idol of crores of workers, guide of all of us, senior member of BJP family, popular politician, respected Lal Krishna Advani ji! Lord Shri Ram wishes you good health and long life."

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Parliament Winter Session likely to be held between December 4 to 22: Sources

ALSO READ | Mahua Moitra should be expelled from Lok Sabha, recommends Ethics Panel of Parliament in cash-for-query

Latest India News