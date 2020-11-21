Uttarakhand: 33 civil service officer trainees at LBSSAA test COVID positive; academy sealed

Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand: Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration sealed

As many as 33 trainees at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration have been tested coronavirus positive, following which the academy has been sealed. According to a statement by Academy Director Sanjeev Chopra, the academy in Uttarakhand has been sealed for two days, while hostels, mess, administrative office and the library are being sanitized. This comes a day after the Uttarakhand government had postponed the reopening of the colleges amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik on Wednesday said that after a long discussion in the cabinet, it has been decided that the colleges will "probably" reopen in December.

There are 4,147 active cases of coronavirus at present, while 64,032 people have recovered from the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

This comes after 84 schools in five blocks of Pauri District in Garhwal Division were closed for five days after 80 teachers tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on November 6.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi had instructed the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts of the state to get the COVID-19 tests done for the teachers posted in schools, adding that the Education Department has also issued standard operating procedures (SoP) in this regard.

