Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary: 10 interesting facts about India's second Prime Minister

Today, on October 2, India celebrates the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, a leader remembered for his simplicity, restraint, and unwavering patriotism. As the nation's second Prime Minister, he took charge after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and guided India through testing times with honesty and integrity. Shastri is best remembered for his historic slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", which honoured the invaluable contributions of soldiers and farmers — a message that continues to inspire generations. His humility, clean politics, and deep bond with the common people gave India a new identity and left an indelible mark on its political and social fabric. Let's know some interesting facts about India's second Prime Minister:
10 interesting facts about Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Lal Bahadur Shastri was born as Lal Bahadur Shrivastava but he dropped his caste-based surname "Srivastava" in school as he opposed the caste system. Later, he earned the title "Shastri" (scholar) after completing his degree in philosophy and ethics from Kashi Vidyapeeth University in 1925.
- During his school days, Shastri used to easily cross the Ganga river several times daily with a bag and cloth on his head.
- Shastri was the first person to use jets of water to disperse crowds instead of a lathi charge while serving as the Minister of Police and Transport Control in Uttar Pradesh.
- During his tenure as the Transport Minister, he took the initiative of hiring women as conductors.
- After the 1965 war with Pakistan, India faced severe food shortages. To inspire the nation and encourage self-reliance, Lal Bahadur Shastri urged citizens to observe a day of fasting and gave the iconic slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", celebrating the valor of soldiers and the hard work of farmers.
- Shastri was irked when his son received an unfair promotion at his job, so he immediately released an order to reverse the promotion.
- As India's Home Minister in 1962, Shastri established the first committee to formally tackle corruption.
- Shastri integrated the idea of the White Revolution, a national initiative to boost milk production and supply. He supported the Amul milk cooperative in Anand, Gujarat, and established the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 1965, laying the foundation for India's transformation into one of the world's largest milk producers.
- After his death, his family discovered he was still paying installments for the Fiat car he had purchased as the Prime Minister. A car loan of Rs 5,000 taken from the Punjab National bank was repaid after his sudden death by his widow, Lalita, from her pension.
- He was the first person to receive the Bharat Ratna posthumous, which is India's highest civilian award.