Lakhimpur violence: Plea in SC seeks cancellation of bail to accused Ashish Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Plea in SC seeks cancellation of bail to accused Ashish Mishra

Highlights Plea in SC seeks cancellation of bail to accused Ashish Mishra

Mishra was released from jail here on Tuesday evening

He had been lodged in jail since Oct 10 last year

Lakhimpur violence: An advocate moved a plea in Supreme Court on Thursday seeking cancellation of the bail of accused Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

After over four months, Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was released from jail here on Tuesday evening after fulfilling bail conditions pronounced by the Allahabad High Court. Ashish Mishra had been lodged in jail since October 10 last year in the case related to the killing of four farmers in the violence that had erupted in the course of farmers' agitation in Tikonia in the district.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had last week granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case. The discharge process started after an order from the district court here reached the Lakhimpur Kheri jail.

Ashish Mishra had moved the Lucknow bench of the high court on Friday seeking insertion of sections 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that were "inadvertently" not mentioned in the high court order as the jail authorities would not release him due to the omission.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had named Ashish Mishra as the main accused in the knocking down of the farmers incident in its charge sheet submitted to the court. Farmers were staging a protest in Tikonia village on October 3 last year against the visit of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native Banbir village when four of the agitating farmers were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars. In the subsequent violence, four others comprising two BJP workers, a driver, and a journalist were killed. Voting will take place in eight assembly segments in Lakhimpur Kheri in the fourth phase on February 23.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: 'Will send Lakhimpur culprit and his protectors to jail' says Akhilesh Yadav

Also Read | Will approach SC for physical hearing: Rakesh Tikait on Lakhimpur Kheri case

Latest India News