Congress claims drones monitoring Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Sitapur

Priyanka Gandhi who has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur is allegedly being kept under surveillance using drones, as per the Congress party. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted a video of a drone. "Whose drone is this over Priyanka Gandhi's room, kept in custody for more than 30 hours and why? Who will answer?", he wrote on Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained while trying to enter Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The Congress is alleging that she has been kept in illegal custody for 30 hours as she was taken in custody early on Monday morning in the Hargaon area in Sitapur.

After a brief spat with the policemen, Priyanka was taken to the PAC guest house and remains there till now. Hundreds of Congress workers have been sitting outside the guest house, waiting for their leader's release.

Priyanka has said that as soon as she is released, she will proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the bereaved families.

In a related development, a senior official said that the government has taken note of the fact that Priyanka spoke to some news channels on the phone while she was in custody.

"We are investigating the matter and will soon take action against the channels and those responsible for arranging the interactions," the official said.

