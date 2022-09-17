Lakhimpur rape-murder: Uttar Pradesh Police forms SIT to investigate case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The police will seize the property of those arrested in the case.

Lakhimpur rape-murder case : The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the rape and murder of two sisters in the Lakhimpur Kheri district that took place on Wednesday night. The SIT will include Inspectors and people from the Crime Branch division, police said.

According to police, the case will be tried under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 in fast court. The police will seize the property of those arrested in the case.

Police arrests the accused

The main accused Chotu had allegedly introduced the girls to three others but was not at the scene of the crime.

The three, who carried out the crime, and the two, who helped them in a coverup attempt, are from another village close to the girls, he said.

The SP said that one of the men was caught this morning in an encounter with the police, who shot him in the leg. He had been identified on Wednesday, police said.

What is the case?

Two Dalit teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. According to the police, the dead bodies of the two sisters were found within Nighasan police station limits.

The mother of the two girls alleged they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them.

