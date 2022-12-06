Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Court rejects Ashish Mishra, others discharge pleas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Farmers maintain that Ashish was in the lead car that ran over people

Lakhimpur Kheri violence : A court in Uttar Pradesh rejected the discharge plea of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, and 13 others who were accused of killing and creating a ruckus in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021.

The additional district judge informed the court that the next date for the hearing has been fixed on December 6, the government's counsel Arvind Tripathi said. After the hearing of their applications, the court rejected the pleas of all 13 accused.

Ashish is the main accused in the incident wherein a vehicle belonging to the Union minister allegedly mowed down four farmers during a protest against the now-repealed agricultural laws. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death, while a local journalist was killed in the violence that ensued.

Farmers maintain that Ashish was in the lead car that ran over people. The minister and his son have denied the latter's alleged involvement.

