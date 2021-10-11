Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders observe 'maun vrat' in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders observe 'maun vrat' in Lucknow

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with party leaders and workers, sat on a 'maun vrat' on Monday demanding the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The minister's son Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the October 3 violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is in the state capital, also joined the dharna at the GPO park.

The Congress party is demanding the dismissal of the Minister of State for Home for ensuring free and fair investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said the law will take its own course and will not get influenced by any kind of pressure. Singh said if the Congress leaders want to sit on a 'maun vrat' or hold protests, it is their democratic right.

In an apparent jibe at former PM Manmohan Singh, the UP government spokesperson said he had been on 'maun vrat' for 10 years. Siddharth Nath Singh asked why no protests were being held in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where atrocities were allegedly being committed against Dalits and farmers.

READ MORE: Varun Gandhi warns against 'Hindu vs Sikh' narrative in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Latest India News