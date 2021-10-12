Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Farmers to observe Shaheed Kisan Diwas, Priyanka Gandhi may attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) People take a look at the overturned vehicle which was destroyed in violence during farmers protest at Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The Sankyut Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of protesting farmers' organisations, has announced to observe Shaheed Kisan Diwas on Tuesday as a tribute to farmers who were killed in violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Besides, the bhog ceremony (the last prayers) is also scheduled for Tuesday. People from other states have started arriving at Lakhimpur Kheri. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to attend the event. However, the Bharatiya Kisan Union has asserted that no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farmer leaders during the last prayers for the four farmers killed in the incident. The event is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait who is spearheading farmers' protests at Uttar-Pradesh-Delhi border against the Centre's farm laws. Of the eight people killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, four were farmers. According to the farmers' claim, the four were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The other four include two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist. Farmer groups have been claiming that Mishra's son (Ashish) had been in a car when the vehicle ran over four protesters, killing them.

