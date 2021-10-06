Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Rahul Gandhi denied permission to visit violence-hit district in wake of Section 144

Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: The violence that erupted in UP's Lakhimpur on Sunday resulted in the death of eight people, including farmers and BJP workers. The incident was reported after a car in the BJP supporters' convoy turned turtle at a protest site of farmers, trampling two of the farmers to death on the spot. In a statement, the SKM alleged that the vehicles of the minister fatally mowed down peaceful protestors who were returning from their protest. Several political leaders, who had tried to reach the violence-hit district following the incident, were detained by the state police, resulting in protests by Opposition parties. Meanwhile, an FIR registered against Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra states he was sitting in the car that mowed down protesting farmers and he also opened fire at them.
