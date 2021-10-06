Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
  Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Rahul Gandhi denied permission to visit violence-hit district in wake of Section 144
Four farmers were killed after they were allegedly mowed down by SUVs during the protest, with Ashish Mishra riding in the vehicle that led his convoy on Sunday. Four other people, including BJP workers, were later lynched by a mob. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2021 6:46 IST

Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: The violence that erupted in UP's Lakhimpur on Sunday resulted in the death of eight people, including farmers and BJP workers. The incident was reported after a car in the BJP supporters' convoy turned turtle at a protest site of farmers, trampling two of the farmers to death on the spot. In a statement, the SKM alleged that the vehicles of the minister fatally mowed down peaceful protestors who were returning from their protest. Several political leaders, who had tried to reach the violence-hit district following the incident, were detained by the state police, resulting in protests by Opposition parties. Meanwhile, an FIR registered against Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra states he was sitting in the car that mowed down protesting farmers and he also opened fire at them.

Latest India News

Live updates : Lakhimpur Kheri

  • Oct 06, 2021 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Family of deceased doubts postmortem

    Family of a person who died in the Lakhimpur incident had raised doubts over post mortem and requested another one. The state government complied and post mortem was done again to ensure it is done impartially and transparently. An expert panel of doctors had come from Lucknow to monitor the post mortem, which was recorded in compliance with the orders from Chief Minister's Office: Dinesh Chandra, Bahraich DM

  • Oct 06, 2021 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Salman Khurshid terms Priyanka's detention 'violation of law'

    Charges imposed are bailable, you can't detain. It's a violation of the law. They were just 2 people, had it been over 4, they (police) could stop. Not taking her to the magistrate raises doubts over the system: Congress' Salman Khurshid on Priyanka Gandhi's detention in Sitapur

  • Oct 06, 2021 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Rahul Gandhi denied visiting permission

    UP govt denies permission to Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri area in the wake of Section 144, which has been imposed following the Sunday incident.

    Earlier, Congress General Secy KC Venugopal had sought permission for Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to visit the area.

  • Oct 06, 2021 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Congress stages protest in Hyderabad

    Telangana: Congress took out a protest march in Hyderabad over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Party workers demand the removal of Ajay Mishra from the cabinet and the repeal of farm laws.

  • Oct 06, 2021 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow

    Lucknow Police impose restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till November 8 to maintain law and order and to ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests.

     

