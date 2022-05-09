Lakhimpur Kheri violence: HC rejects prime accused Ashish Mishra's bail plea

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mishra had on April 25 surrendered at a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri after the Supreme Court set aside the Allahabad HC order granting bail

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday denied giving relief to Ashish Mishra, the key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The bench rejected his fresh bail petition and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to present its side on the petition by May 25.

Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajai Mishra Teni, is a prime accused in the October 3 last year violence case in Lakhimpur, He had allegedly plowed his SUV into the crowd of protesting farmers crushing four of them to death on the spot. Two BJP workers, a scribe and a driver had lost their lives in the violence.

Mishra had on April 25 surrendered at a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri after the Supreme Court set aside the Allahabad HC order granting bail to Mishra. While canceling Mishra’s bail, the Supreme Court had also asked the High Court to decide his bail plea afresh.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had in February granted regular bail to Ashish Mishra, observing that the present case was one of "accident by hitting with the vehicle".

