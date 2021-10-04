Rakesh Tikait creating instability in Uttar Pradesh, should be booked: Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rakesh Tikait creating instability in Uttar Pradesh, says Ajay Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Mishra has accused Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait of creating instability in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that an FIR should be lodged against him. Addressing the media, Mishra who is MoS for Home in the Modi government, said that BJP workers were attacked and killed with sticks and swords in Lakhimpur Kheri.

He said that videos show some attackers asking "our workers to say that I had asked them to mow down farmers". He also refuted allegations against his son Ashish Mishra as totally baseless. Ajay claimed that his son was not present at the spot.

"Had he (Ashish) been there, he would have been killed," he said.

The Minister demanded ex-gratia for the BJP workers killed in the violence and a thorough probe into the incident of violence.

"I demand that Rs 50 lakhs be given to the families of each BJP worker who were killed yesterday. The matter should be investigated either by CBI, SIT or by a sitting/retired judge and strict action be taken against the culprits," he said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the Deputy CM. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers.

Farmer leaders had claimed that the minister's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

