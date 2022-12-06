Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP court frames charges against Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra, 13 others

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakhimpur Kheri violence (Representational image)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: A UP court on Tuesday framed charges against Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, 13 others in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which 4 farmers were killed, informed a government's counsel.

Ashish Mishra Monu, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the main accused in the case.

District government counsel (Criminal) Arvind Tripathi informed that additional district judge Sunil Kumar Verma fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR.

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws.



