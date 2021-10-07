Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Hope for justice', says Mayawati after Supreme Court intervening in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

'Hope for justice', says Mayawati after Supreme Court intervening in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Mayawati said a delegation of BSP led by party general secy and RS MP SC Mishra will be meeting the families of farmers killed in Oct 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

PTI PTI
Lucknow Published on: October 07, 2021 19:08 IST
Mayawati, bahujan samaj party, Supreme Court, Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, justice
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

'Hope for justice', says Mayawati after SC intervening in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

 

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said that there is hope for justice in the Lakhimpur violence case as the Supreme Court has intervened in the matter and sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government.

She said a delegation of the BSP led by party general secretary and Rajya Sabha (RS) Member of Parliament (MP) SC Mishra will be meeting the families of the farmers killed in the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"The hearing started by the Supreme Court in the Lakhimpur incident gave hope to the people for relief and proper justice, as the attitude of the BJP government in this matter appeared mostly biased," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Her remarks came a few hours after the Supreme Court on Thursday sought a status report by Friday from the Uttar Pradesh government on the accused named by the police in the FIR and whether they have been arrested.

The apex court has also sought details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial enquiry commission, reportedly set up by the state government.

In another tweet, the BSP chief asserted that there is palpable anger among people over the deaths of the farmers and a journalist.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters but the minister has denied the allegations.

 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Opposition leaders have every right to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, says TMC's Sushmita Dev

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 'Who are accused, whether arrested or not', SC asks UP govt

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News