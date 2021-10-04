Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BJP points towards SP link after Tajinder Virk's pics with Akhilesh emerge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sought to accuse the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight people were killed on Sunday (October 3).

BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a photo of statement from one of the victims Shubham Mishra's family in which they named farmer leader Tajinder Virk as an accused. Malviya claimed that Virk is associated with the Samajwadi Party. "SP and Congress just playing politics in the name of agitation," he tweeted.

Incidentally, Virk was also injured in the violence and admitted to a hospital.

The incident has triggered a massive tussle between the BJP and Opposition parties with scores of top leaders, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others trying to visit Lakhimpur Khiri. Priyanka was other Congress leaders accompanying her, including Deepender Hooda, reached the Lakhimpur border in the morning but were not allowed to meet the families of the farmers who died in the violence during a protest a day earlier.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was detained as he sat on a dharna outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence in Lucknow after he was not allowed to go to Lakhimpur.

Demanding a judicial probe in the violence, BSP supremo Mayawati said her party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was stopped in Lucknow to prevent him from reaching Lakhimpur.

