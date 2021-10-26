Two more arrested in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence, 15 so far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Those held have been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Ginda, and Vichitra Singh, the police said.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence update: At least two more people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Tikonia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead during a protest by farmers on October 3, officials said. The total number of arrests made so far stands at 15, also including Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to grant protection to witnesses of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and that their statements should be recorded expeditiously.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana asked the Uttar Pradesh government, represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Garima Prasad, to record the statements of other relevant witnesses before judicial magistrates under section 164 of the CrPC.

"We direct the District judge concerned to entrust the task of recording of evidence under section 164 of the CrPC to the nearest judicial magistrates available," said the bench which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The bench asked Salve to convey its concerns to forensic labs and experts on the preparation of reports on the electronic evidence of the incident.

The top court, meanwhile, asked the state government to also file its report on two complaints including the one related to the lynching of a journalist. "The state is directed to file separate replies in the cases," the bench said and fixed the plea for further hearing on November 8.

