Being political leader doesn't mean you mow down anyone with Fortuner: UP BJP chief's swipe

Taking a swipe on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that being a political leader doesn't mean that one mow down anyone by a Fortuner car.

His remarks came amid allegations against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni for mowing down farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The UP BJP chief was addressing the party workers at the inaugural session of the state executive of the party's minority front in Lucknow.

"Elections should be won on basis of one's conduct. Politics is about serving your society, your nation. There is no caste and religion involved. Being a political leader doesn't mean that you loot, it doesn't mean that you mow down anyone by Fortuner. We are in this party to serve the poor. Politics is not a part-time job," Singh said.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying, "Two persons from a poor background became the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi opened bank accounts for the poor when no one bothered. PM Modi and Yogi constructed 7 lakh homes in the state. Did anyone ask about votes and religion? Vaccines are being sent to other countries under PM Modi's leadership. The lives of people are transforming through gas, electricity connections and toilets which are being provided to them."

He also alleged that interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi looted the nation for a decade. Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

