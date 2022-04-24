Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Lakhimpur Kheri Case: After SC cancels bail, Ashish Mishra surrenders

Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra, on Sunday surrendered to the court.

The Supreme Court had last week canceled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the violence case and asked him to surrender in a week, observing that the Allahabad High Court had shown a "tearing hurry" in giving relief and adopted a "myopic view of the evidence".

The top court also said the "victims" were denied "a fair and effective hearing" in the high court, noting that a "victim" has unbridled participatory rights from the stage of investigation till the culmination of proceedings in an appeal or revision.

Holding that the high court order cannot be sustained and deserved to be set aside, the top court termed the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, if true as per allegations, as "an awakening call" to state authorities to reinforce adequate protection for the life, liberty, and properties of the eye or injured witnesses, as well as for the families of the deceased.

