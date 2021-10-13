Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra bail plea rejected; ex-Congress MLA's nephew Ankit Das arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri violence latest news: The CJM court on Wednesday rejected accused Ashish Mishra's bail plea in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, where at least 8 people were killed, including four farmers. He has been sent to 3-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested accused Ashish Mishra's close friend Ankit Das in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident. Das was arrested after hours of questioning by the Special Investigation team (SIT) at the crime branch office in Lakhimpur. A local court later sent Das to 3-day police custody.

The black Fortuner SUV which was behind the Thar jeep that knocked down the four farmers is said to be owned by Ankit Das.

The Police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case.

While one person, Shekhar Bharti was arrested on Tuesday, minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier.

