Lakhimpur violence case: Main accused Ashish Mishra denied bail

Lakhimpur violence case: Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to the main accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

A total of 8 people had died in the incident including four farmers, a journalist and BJP workers.

The Justice Krishna Pahal bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial.

The bench had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.

On February 10, the Lucknow bench had granted bail to Ashish but the Supreme Court cancelled it and directed the high court to decide his plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims.

Accordingly, the high court heard his bail petition afresh.

Mishra is a co-accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle were killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.

