Lahore rocked by three explosions near military airport at Walton Road: Report Lahore rocked by three explosions outside military airport at Walton Road: Report.

New Delhi:

Three explosions were reported in Pakistan's Lahore city on Thursday morning with local authorities establishing a security cordon and sealing the area, Pakistani media has reported.

The blasts reportedly occurred in quick succession outside a military airport at Walton Road, a posh locality. According to Geo News, sirens were blaring after the blast while fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the site.

Preliminary reports said the explosions occurred during a training exercise of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Visuals on social media showed people rushing out of their homes in panic and black smoke billowing from a building situated on the premises.

As a precautionary measure, the Lahore International Airport, around 25 kilometers from Walton Road, has been shut.