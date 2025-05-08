Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Lahore rocked by three explosions near military airport at Walton Road: Report

Lahore rocked by three explosions near military airport at Walton Road: Report

Lahore rocked by three explosions outside military airport at Walton Road: Report.

A plume of black smoke emerges after three blasts were reported in Lahore near a military airport.
A plume of black smoke emerges after three blasts were reported in Lahore near a military airport. Image Source : X
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Three explosions were reported in Pakistan's Lahore city on Thursday morning with local authorities establishing a security cordon and sealing the area, Pakistani media has reported.

The blasts reportedly occurred in quick succession outside a military airport at Walton Road, a posh locality. According to Geo News, sirens were blaring after the blast while fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the site.

Preliminary reports said the explosions occurred during a training exercise of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Visuals on social media showed people rushing out of their homes in panic and black smoke billowing from a building situated on the premises.

As a precautionary measure, the Lahore International Airport, around 25 kilometers from Walton Road, has been shut.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\