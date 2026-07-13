Ladakh to set up autonomous hill development councils in all seven districts: Chief Secretary

Leh:

Ladakh's Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra announced on Monday that the Union Territory (UT) administration will constitute an Autonomous Hill Development Council for each of its seven districts and extend the existing framework of elected local self-governance beyond Leh and Kargil.

Ladakh moved from two districts to seven in April this year, when Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass were notified. Elected representation has, until now, remained with the two existing councils in Leh and Kargil.

Speaking at a press conference in Leh on Monday's decision, Kundra said the decision was a major step towards democratic decentralisation and grassroots governance.

Explaining the legal framework, Kundra said Section 3(1) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act already provides for the constitution of a council in every district through a government notification published in the Official Gazette. Only amendments to the act were required, and a delimitation of constituencies remains, he added.

Each of the seven councils will carry the full powers set out in the LAHDC Act, Kundra said, adding that the new districts will have the same authority that Leh has held since 1995 and Kargil since 2003, not a reduced version.

The hill councils have authority over land ownership and land allotment within the district. Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass will exercise that authority within their own boundaries, he said.

Councils regulate recruitment and promotion for district cadre posts, he said, adding that employment decisions in the new districts will rest with an elected body inside the district.

"Councils hold a dedicated Council Fund and can levy taxes and fees. Each new district will have a revenue base of its own. Councils formulate their own development plans. Each district will set its own priorities rather than receive them from Leh or Kargil," he said.

"Councils are responsible for health, education and tourism at the district level, along with local infrastructure and social welfare schemes," he added.

The chief secretary also outlined the administration's proposal for a Union Territory-level institution above the seven councils under a customised Article 371 framework. The proposed body would exercise legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers, and would be a first-of-its-kind model drawing on the best features of similar constitutional and administrative arrangements elsewhere in the country, he said.

The structure and powers of the Union Territory-level body will be settled through consultation between Ladakh's representatives and the central government. Some rebalancing of powers between the councils and the UT body may follow, he said.

The councils are the first firm element of the new structure to be confirmed, he added.

Kundra also said that Panchayati Raj institutions will continue, alongside the hill councils. Ladakh will have elected representation at the village, district and UT levels, he noted.