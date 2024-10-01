Ladakh: KDA, Leh Apex Body call for UT Bandh after activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sonam Wangchuk during protest demanding implementation of Sixth Schedule

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh on Tuesday called for a Ladakh bandh after renowned activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained by Police on Monday night. Most shops across Ladakh were closed as residents demanded Wangchuk's release. Meanwhile, they also reiterated their persisting demand for the sixth schedule to safeguard the region's rights.

Hajan Fathima Bano, an 87-year-old Apex activist, expressed her concerns over the detention of Wangchuk along with the other people of Ladakh. "We've heard they have been apprehended. They didn't go to engage in conflict; they went to advocate for the sixth schedule on behalf of the people of Ladakh. We are willing to give our lives for them. They shouldn't be held captive," she stated.

The bandh aims to raise awareness about the ongoing struggle for Ladakhi autonomy and the preservation of its unique cultural identity. Notably, around 120 people from Ladakh including noted climate activist Wangchuk were detained by the Delhi Police at the city's Singhu border on Monday night. According to Delhi Police sources, the detained people, including Wangchuk, were taken to Alipur and other police stations along the city border.

'Requested to go back as prohibitory orders imposed,' explains Delhi Police

Wangchuk and others wanted to spend the night at the border. They were initially requested to go back as prohibitory orders were imposed in Delhi but when they did not stop, the policemen who were already deployed at the border, detained about 120 men, including Wangchuk, a police officer said.

What did Wangchuk say?

Wangchuk, in a post on Instagram shortly before being detained, shared visuals from the Delhi border, where amid huge police presence their buses were stopped. The climate activist could be seen interacting with police officials in the video.

In his post, Wangchuk said several vehicles of Delhi Police and Haryana Police were accompanying their buses and while they initially thought they were being escorted, as they approached the national capital, it was clear they were going to be detained.

(With ANI Inputs)

