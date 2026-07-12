Ladakh LG Saxena unveils 100-day report card, highlights push for water security, green development

Leh:

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday released his first 100-day report card, outlining key initiatives undertaken since assuming office on March 13 and highlighting the administration's focus on sustainable development, water security, environmental conservation, tourism, governance reforms and employment generation.

The report, titled "Nurturing a Shared Vision for Ladakh", presents the administration's work carried out between March 13 and June 20 across six priority areas—long-term water security, environmental sustainability, cultural and tourism renaissance, social justice and security, employment and economy, and sustainable infrastructure.

Water security takes centre stage

A major thrust of the VK Saxena's administration has been on addressing Ladakh's water scarcity through projects such as Project Him Sarovar and the Sindhu Jal Samriddhi Abhiyan. Under the first phase of Project Him Sarovar, 50 community water bodies are being developed to harvest snowmelt and rainwater, while India's first Himalayan Rock Check Dam has been constructed over the Indus River to improve irrigation and long-term water availability.

The administration also revived the 43-km Igoo-Phey Irrigation Canal, benefiting nearly 4,500 hectares of agricultural land.

Focus on environment, tourism and heritage

On the environmental front, the report claims that over 35,000 trees were planted during the first 100 days, alongside the launch of the Indus River Green Corridor initiative, restoration of degraded forest areas, creation of high-altitude experimental plantations and stricter measures against single-use plastics and ecological violations.

The report also highlights efforts to strengthen tourism and preserve Ladakh's cultural heritage. These include the exhibition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha, which attracted more than 1.18 lakh visitors, the establishment of India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park, annual Ladakh Bike Week, high-altitude flower fields and reforms aimed at boosting tourist infrastructure. According to the report, tourist arrivals between January and May 2026 rose by 43.65 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Governance and economic reforms

In the social sector, the administration announced measures including the creation of five new districts, renewal of long-pending land leases, revision of wages for daily wagers, expansion of social security coverage and healthcare reforms to attract more doctors to the Union Territory.

The report also outlines economic and governance reforms such as granting industry status to hotels and guest houses, launching single-window Ease of Doing Business and Job portals, constituting the Ladakh Pashmina Development Board, promoting apricot exports and initiating model border village projects.

Calling Ladakh "the crown of India", Saxena said the administration would continue to pursue development while preserving the region's fragile ecology, unique cultural heritage and aspirations of its people.

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