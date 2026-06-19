Ladakh imposes strict ban on single-use plastic and littering; violators to face heavy penalties | Details

Leh:

The Union Territory of Ladakh has introduced a strict ban on the use and sale of identified single-use plastic items, along with tough measures against littering in public places. The move comes as part of a broader effort to safeguard the region's fragile Himalayan environment and preserve its pristine natural beauty amid growing tourist footfall. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has issued stringent directions for the implementation of the new rules, warning that violations will attract substantial environmental penalties. Authorities believe the measures will help curb plastic pollution and encourage responsible tourism across the region.

Rs 10,000 penalty for violating plastic ban

Under the new regulations, people, commercial establishments, hotels, restaurants and other institutions found violating the single-use plastic ban will face an environmental compensation penalty of Rs 10,000.

The administration has also directed authorities to conduct checks at Leh Airport and major entry points into Ladakh to prevent the inflow and use of prohibited plastic products. Officials said the decision has been taken in view of the increasing environmental pressure caused by tourism and the growing accumulation of plastic waste in ecologically sensitive areas.

Littering in public places to attract Rs 5,000 fine

The administration has made it clear that littering in public places will no longer be tolerated. Anyone found dumping waste or spreading garbage in public areas will face a penalty of Rs 5,000. Authorities believe stricter enforcement will help maintain cleanliness at popular tourist destinations, trekking routes and urban centres while reducing long-term environmental damage.

List of banned single-use plastic items

The ban covers a wide range of commonly used plastic products, including:

Plastic cutlery such as spoons and forks

Plastic cups, plates and straws

Plastic trays

Plastic packaging and wrapping films

Thermocol decorative materials

Plastic flags

Plastic stirrers

Plastic banners below the prescribed thickness limit

Officials have urged businesses and consumers to shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

CCTV footage, photos and videos to be used as evidence

The Lieutenant Governor has authorised district and field-level officers to take direct action against violators. Officials will now have the authority to conduct inspections, identify violations, issue challans and recover penalties. They will also be allowed to use photographs, video recordings, CCTV footage and other electronic evidence during investigations. The administration hopes that technology-driven monitoring will improve compliance and strengthen enforcement across the Union Territory.

Wide range of officers empowered to enforce rules

The following officials have been authorised to take action against violators:

Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs)

Tehsildars

Executive Magistrates

Officials of the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee

Assistant Directors of the Tourism Department

District Panchayat Officers

Block Development Officers (BDOs)

Executive Officers of Municipal Committees

Forest Department officials

Members of the Environment Protection Force

Responsible tourism at the heart of the initiative

Highlighting the objective behind the new measures, LG VK Saxena said the ban on single-use plastic and littering is intended to promote responsible tourism and ensure that Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes remain clean and protected for future generations. Appealing to residents and visitors alike, he urged everyone to contribute towards environmental conservation and avoid activities that damage the region's natural heritage.

"Ladakh's clean environment and natural beauty are our greatest assets. Along with development comes the responsibility to protect the environment. Strict action against single-use plastic and littering is not merely about enforcing rules, but about preserving Ladakh's ecological heritage," he said.

Why plastic pollution is a serious threat to Ladakh

Ladakh is globally known for its towering mountains, glaciers, wetlands and unique biodiversity. However, its delicate ecosystem remains highly vulnerable to plastic pollution. Plastic waste takes decades, and in many cases centuries, to decompose. It contaminates soil and water sources, harms wildlife and affects the overall ecological balance. The burning of plastic waste also releases toxic gases that pose health risks to humans, livestock and wild animals. Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that unless plastic waste is controlled, the long-term impact on Ladakh's fragile mountain ecosystem could be severe.

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