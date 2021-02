Image Source : PTI Earthquake hits Ladakh

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh Wednesday evening. The tremors were felt, with a depth of 10 km, at 7.59 pm. No immediate casualties were reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in Ladakh at 11.04 pm. There was no loss of life or property.

