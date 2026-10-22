Ladakh dissolves Kargil Hill Council after district reorganisation, panchayat polls set for November 21

The Ladakh administration has dissolved the erstwhile Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, with immediate effect following the reorganisation of districts. The move comes after the resignation of its chief executive councillor, three executive councillors and six other councillors, as the Union Territory prepares for a revised local governance structure.

Separately, the State Election Commission has announced that panchayat elections across Ladakh will be held on November 21, with the entire process scheduled to conclude by November 30. The Union Territory will hold panchayat elections after eight years, with the last polls conducted in November 2018.

Why was the Kargil Hill Council dissolved?

An order issued late on Wednesday night by Shurbir Singh, Commissioner-Secretary, Revenue, Ladakh, confirmed the dissolution under the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils Act, 1997, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The order cites the creation of new districts, including Drass, Zanskar and Sankoo, from areas of the erstwhile Kargil district. It states that the redrawing of territorial boundaries has made the existing composition of the Kargil Hill Council legally untenable and structurally incapable of functioning within its original framework.

"The body corporate known as the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, stands dissolved and de-constituted with immediate effect," the order states.

The administration has also notified 100 elected constituencies across eight Autonomous Hill Development Councils under the amended 1997 Act. These are Leh (22), Kargil (21), Sankoo (13), Changthang (10), Nubra (9), Sham (9), Zanskar (9) and Drass (7). Notifications issued on September 3 and October 16, 2026, identified the need for separate councils in the newly constituted districts to promote localised, grassroots governance.

Who will handle Kargil's administration now?

The chief executive councillor, executive councillors and all elected or nominated members of the erstwhile Kargil council will cease to hold office and exercise their powers.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Kargil, will take over the council's powers, duties and functions to ensure continuity of administration and public services. This arrangement will continue until separate Hill Development Councils for the newly created districts are fully established under the 1997 Act and its rules.

Ladakh panchayat election schedule

State Election Commissioner Sudhanshu Pandey announced the panchayat poll schedule in an order issued on Wednesday evening. The last election to panchayat halqas in Ladakh was held in November 2018, making the constitution of new panchayat halqas necessary.

The proposed schedule is as follows:

October 26: Notifications for the elections to be issued by the administrator and the State Election Commission.

Notifications for the elections to be issued by the administrator and the State Election Commission. November 2: Last date for filing nominations.

Last date for filing nominations. November 3: Scrutiny of nomination papers.

Scrutiny of nomination papers. November 5: Last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Last date for withdrawal of nominations. November 21: Polling.

Polling. November 30: Deadline to complete the entire election process.

Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

The State Election Commission has brought the Model Code of Conduct into immediate effect for candidates and political parties, directing them to follow the prescribed guidelines to ensure free and fair elections to Panchayati Raj institutions in Ladakh.

The code prohibits activities that could create communal or caste-based tensions, the use of places of worship for campaigning, bribery, voter intimidation and other corrupt practices. Campaigning is barred within 100 metres of polling stations, while public meetings are prohibited during the 48 hours before the close of polling.

Candidates and political parties must obtain the required permissions for meetings and processions, maintain law and order, avoid obstructing rival parties' activities and comply with restrictions on using public property for election propaganda.

The code also requires the party in power to ensure that government machinery and personnel are not used for electioneering. Official visits by ministers must not be combined with campaigning.

The commission said the Model Code of Conduct, its subsequent instructions and applicable directions issued by the Election Commission of India must be followed by all concerned.

(With inputs from PTI)

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