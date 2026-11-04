Ladakh adminstration sends notice to Sonam Wangchuk's school over 'unauthorised operations' amid pending case

The Ladakh administration has directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), co-founded by Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali J Angmo, to refrain from undertaking any further activities at Desert Flower School in Phyang until the matter is decided by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a notice issued on November 1, 2026, the Office of the Tehsildar, Leh, asked HIAL Founder and CEO Gitanjali J Angmo to stop all activities at the school, citing the commencement of classes and other operations without the necessary consent, clearances or approvals from the concerned authorities.

The notice stated that Angmo had earlier written to the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, on September 22, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or clearance for the proposed members of the Managing Committee of Desert Flower School under the HIAL ecosystem. However, the administration said it had subsequently received information that classes and other activities had begun without the required approvals.

The administration also noted that the matter concerning HIAL was pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"In view of the matter being under consideration before the Hon’ble Court, you are hereby advised not to undertake any action whatsoever in furtherance of the functioning or commencement of activities, until the matter is finally decided by the Hon’ble Court or until further directions are issued, as the case may be," the notice stated.

Angmo was further directed to maintain strict status quo and ensure that no action was taken that could prejudice the proceedings pending before the High Court. The notice places an administrative restraint on the proposed activities of Desert Flower School while the legal proceedings remain pending.

About the land dispute

In August 2025, the Ladakh administration cancelled the land allotted to the HIAL. The institution challenged the decision before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, where the matter is still under consideration. In view of the ongoing legal proceedings, the administration has directed HIAL to suspend activities at the school.

The notice clearly states that the school must not commence operations or undertake any activities until the High Court delivers its final verdict or issues further directions. The administration has also warned HIAL against taking any action that could prejudice the case pending before the court.

Wangchuk's woes continue