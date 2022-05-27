Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ladakh accident: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi condole death of soldiers

PM Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others on Friday condoled the deaths of the soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic incident when a bus carrying 26 jawans skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok River in Ladakh.

Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected."

Gandhi tweeted, "Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic accident with Indian Army personnel in Ladakh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes for the speedy recovery of our injured soldiers."

The president also tweeted about the incident extending his condolences to the officers who lost their lives during the incident.

The General Secretary of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, stated "The accident that took place when an Indian Army bus fell into a gorge in Ladakh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who have lost their lives in this accident. The injured have been taken for speedy treatment, I pray to God for their speedy recovery."

