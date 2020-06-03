LAC standoff: Chinese PLA troops retreat by 100 metres at Pangong Tso Lake, 2 km at Galwan Valley

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops, who have been engaged in a standoff with the Indian forces at several locations in eastern Ladakh, on Wednesday retreated by 100 metres in the Pangong Tso Lake area, sources said. The apparent de-escalation in tensions comes just days ahead of the crucial Corp Commander meeting over the situation on June 6.

According to a report in India Today, the Chinese troops have also retreated by two kilometres in the Galwan Valley area, the site of another standoff in the region. India Today reports that Indian troops have also retreated by a kilometre in the locality.

Both the armies have been embroiled in a standoff in the eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since early May, after reports of fistfights between the two armies in eastern Ladakh and the Sikkim border.

