L&T to construct India's longest river bridge, will reduce distance between 2 states by 250-km | Key takeaways

L&T to construct India's longest river bridge that will reduce distance between two states by 250 kms.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won the contract to build India's longest river bridge. The upcoming bridge will be 19-20 km long and will connect two states in the northeast. The bridge will be constructed on Brahmaputra river connecting Assam and Meghalaya. The new flyover willl majorly reduce the distance between the two states by 250 kms.

L&T to construct India's longest river bridge | All you need to know

Larsen & Toubro had emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 3,166 crore to construct a 20-km bridge.

It will be a 4-lane road bridge across the River Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Phulbari on NH 127-B for the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The bridge will connect two eastern states -- Assam and Meghalaya. It will be the longest road bridge (18.36 km) over a river in the country.

The project is being financed by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

The bridge will feature Extradosed Spans of 125 M for 12.63 km, a 60 M Approach Viaduct of 5.74 km and an approach road of almost a km.

It is expected to be completed by 2026-27.

The four-lane bridge will be built along the National Highway 127-B.

(With inputs from IANS)

