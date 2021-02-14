Sunday, February 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Nagpur banker clicks link to update KYC details, loses Rs 40,000

Nagpur banker clicks link to update KYC details, loses Rs 40,000

A bank manager lost Rs 40,000 as he clicked on a link apparently to update his 'know your customer' details in a payment, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 14, 2021 22:34 IST
bank manager kyc fraud, kyc update fraud, nagpur bank manager, kyc, kyc fraud, kyc link,
Image Source : FILE/PTI

Nagpur banker clicks link to update KYC details, loses Rs 40,000

A bank manager lost Rs 40,000 as he clicked on a link apparently to update his 'know your customer' details in a payment, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a probe has begun. However, no arrests have been made so far. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News