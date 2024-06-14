Kuwait fire: Special IAF flight carrying mortal remains of deceased lands in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the airport

A special Indian Air Force flight carrying mortal remains of the deceased in the fire tragedy in Kuwait, arrived at Palam Technical Airport in the national capital on Friday (June 14). BJP MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders were present at the airport to receive the mortal remains.

Earlier today, the IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians, who were killed in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait on June 12, landed in Kochi. The special IAF flight, organized by the Indian government to ensure immediate repatriation of the deceased's remains from a labor housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, landed at Cochin International Airport.

What had the Embassy said?

Earlier, in a statement released, the Embassy said, "A special IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait took off for Kochi in the late evening of June 13. The flight is expected to reach Kochi on the morning of June 14 and will then immediately proceed to Delhi."

"MoS Kirtivardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft," it added.

Further, it is pertinent to note that the Embassy's statement also provided the official death count following the tragic accident. Out of the total 176 Indian workers in the housing facility, 45 have died, while 33 others reportedly suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kuwait.

State-wise death count

It added, the casualties include 23 from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 3 from Uttar Pradesh, and 2 from Karnataka. While, Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Haryana each reported one casualty.

Meanwhile, MoS MEA Kirtivardhan Singh, who was on a visit to Kuwait at the direction of PM Modi, met with the injured in various hospitals and ascertained their well-being while also assuring them of all support from the Government of India. Significantly, the Minister during his visit also met with senior Kuwaiti officials, including Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, and Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

