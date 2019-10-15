Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Gujarat: Massive fire erupts at plastic factory in Kutch, efforts to douse flames on

Gujarat: Massive fire erupts at plastic factory in Kutch, efforts to douse flames on

According to reports, property worth lakhs has been destroyed as massive blaze erupted at a plastic factory in Gujarat's Kutch.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2019 8:20 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Massive fire at plastic factory in Kutch

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat in the wee hours of Monday. The incident was reported from a plastic factory in Kutch. 

Thick smoke was seen rising from the factory, which was engulfed in huge flames. Fire tenders are present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue. 

Reason for the fire could yet not be ascertained. 

According to reports, property worth lakhs has been destroyed in the blaze. 

Information on any injuries or casualties was yet not reported. 

Also Read | 4 of family killed in house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

Also Read | Massive fire breaks out in spice factory in Tamil Nadu's Theni

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPollution plan rolls out today as air quality in Delhi remains 'poor'