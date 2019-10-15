Gujarat: Massive fire erupts at plastic factory in Kutch, efforts to douse flames on

Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire at plastic factory in Kutch

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat in the wee hours of Monday. The incident was reported from a plastic factory in Kutch.

Thick smoke was seen rising from the factory, which was engulfed in huge flames. Fire tenders are present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue.

Reason for the fire could yet not be ascertained.

According to reports, property worth lakhs has been destroyed in the blaze.

Information on any injuries or casualties was yet not reported.

