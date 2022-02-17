UP: Wedding celebrations turn tragic as 13 women die after accidentally falling into well in Kushinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 13 people die after accidentally falling into well in UP's Kushinagar during wedding celebrations

Highlights The incident was reported from Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district

Two people have been reported injured after they fell into the well

Some people were sitting on a slab of a well, which broke due to heavy load, Kushinagar DM said

In a tragic incident, as many as thirteen women died after falling into a well in Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the incident was reported from Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district, where celebrations for a wedding were underway.

Two people have been reported injured after they fell into the well.

Commenting on the incident, District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said some people were sitting on a slab of a well, which broke due to heavy load.

"We have got to know that 13 people have died and two others have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well. This happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke," Rajalingam said.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also deeply condoled the death of people in the accident in Kushinagar.

"He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of the Chief Minister.

Further probe into the matter is currently underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | UP: Upset over groom's behaviour, angry bride calls off wedding after he throws garland at her

Latest India News