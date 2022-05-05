'Keep my boy out of your filthy politics': Father of child who sang to PM Modi slams Kunal Kamra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Standup comedian Kunal Kamra.

Father of child who sang a pariotic song to PM Modi in Berlin, Germany during Prime Minister's just concluded Europe visit, has slammed standup comedian Kunal Kamra for sharing an edited video of his son on Twitter. Several other users have also slammed the comedian saying it can put the child into depression or his schoolmates may make fun of him.

Taking to Twitter, Kamra shared the video saying, "Now who did this?"

Lashing out at Kunal Kamra, the father of 7-year-old, Ganesh Pol said, "He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are."

"Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes," he added.

Facing backlash by several users on Twitter, Kamra said, "The father is guiding the child towards demo singing to PM while everyone has cameras rolling & footage shared on social media, PM got the kid in public domain not me. I just made the child sing a song the PM much rather hear…"

Another user on Twitter by the name @AparBharat also slammed the comedian saying, "Hello @Cyberdost @MumbaiPolice @HMOIndia he has accepted that he has distored a video of a 7 yr old kid. Though the video is in public domain doesn't give him the rights to manipulate him. His followers are abusing the child. Please take action. @Twitter @elonmusk @TwitterIndia"

"This alleged comedian @kunalkamra88 morphed a 7 year old kid’s video,abused and harassed him,and his followers enjoyed it.This is child harassment.Requesting @KanoongoPriyank @MumbaiPolice to take action on this man. He has no right to bring a little kid in his dirty politics," said a Twitter user @ankitahere_

Another Twitter user 'Sarcastic Saffron @UjjwalRajj' also replied to Kamra saying, "Morphed the video without asking Consent of that child. He is underage, His school mates can make fun of him, and it can lead to depression."

The 7-year-old sang a patriotic song for Prime Minister Modi in Berlin, who enjoyed listening to him. Modi praised the boy’s talent and said "Shaabash (well done)."

PM Modi's tête-à-tête with Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen | Watch

ALSO READ | 'India of today' like a plane flying backwards, headed for a crash: Arundhati Roy

Latest India News