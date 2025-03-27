Kunal Kamra releases another video, targets Nirmala Sitharaman amid Eknath Shinde joke row Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again stirred a political storm by releasing yet another video on social media targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This marks his third video in five days.

Kunal Kamra row: After Mumbai Police issued a second summons to Kunal Kamra over his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the comedian took another jab at the government. This time, he released a video with a satirical song targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This marks his third video in five days, with the latest one, posted on March 26. In his latest video, Kamra presented a twist on the iconic Bollywood song 'Hawa Hawai' from the 1987 hit film Mr. India. The song, which was originally part of a comedy special recorded at Mumbai's Habitat Comedy Club in Khar about a month ago, was uploaded on YouTube last Sunday. Adding fuel to the fire, Kamra reposted the video on Wednesday, this time with popcorn emojis -- a move widely interpreted as a dig at last year's heated debate over the varying GST rates on movie theatre popcorn.

Kamra's sharp jabs at govt policies

In the video, Kamra spared no punches in his critique of the government. From Mumbai's pothole-ridden roads and Metro construction chaos to frequent bridge collapses, the comedian took a humorous yet sharp look at infrastructure woes. He also highlighted the irony of corporate employees paying higher taxes than the corporations they work for, turning his attention toward Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Referring to her as "sariwaali didi" and "Nirmala tai", Kamra used his signature sarcastic tone to describe issues of taxation and governance.

T-Series issues copyright notice

Adding to the controversy, T-Series has sent Kamra a copyright notice over the use of a Bollywood song in his video about Sitharaman. In response, Kamra hit back at the music label on the social media platform X, saying, "Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody & Satire comes under fair use Legally. I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down. Creators please take a note of it. Having said that every monopoly in India is nothing short of Mafia so please watch/download this special before it’s taken down. FYI - T- Series I stay in Tamil Nadu (sic)."

Police tighten grip on Kamra

The legal troubles for Kamra are escalating as Mumbai Police has tightened its grip on him. He was issued a second summons on Wednesday after failing to appear in response to the first one. His lawyer had requested seven days' time, but the police denied the extension. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Legislative Council has approved a breach of privilege motion against Kamra, following his controversial remarks on Eknath Shinde. During his "Naya Bharat" show at Mumbai's Habitat comedy club, Kamra labelled Shinde a "gaddar" (traitor), a reference to latter's political realignment in 2022.

