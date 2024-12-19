Kumbh Mela 2025: Central Railway to run 34 special trains to clear extra rush of passengers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Central Railway to run 34 special trains to clear extra rush of passengers.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Central Railway will now run 34 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)/ Pune-Mau and Nagpur-Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Kumbh Mela 2025 being held at Prayagraj from January 13 to January 26.

Here are complete details of the special trains:

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Mau Kumbh Mela Specials (14 trips)

01033 Kumbh Mela special will leave CSMT at 11.30 hours o­n 09.01.2025, 17.01.2025, 22.01.2025, 25.01.2025, 05.02.2025, 22.02.2025 & 26.02.2025 and arrive Mau at 22.00 hours next day. (7 trips)

01034 Kumbh Mela special will leave Mau at 23.50 hours o­n 10.01.2025, 18.01.2025, 23.01.2025, 26.01.2025, 06.02.2025, 23.02.2025 & 27.02.2025 and arrive CSMT at 14.30 hours next day. (7 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Talvadiya, Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi, Shahganj and Azamgarh.

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper class, 6 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

2. Pune-Mau Kumbh Mela Specials (12 trips)

01455 Kumbh Mela special will leave Pune at 10.10 hours o­n 08.01.2025, 16.01.2025, 24.01.2025, 06.02.2025, 08.02.2025 and 21.02.2025 and arrive Mau at 22.00 hours next day. (6 trips)

01456 Kumbh Mela special will leave Mau at 23.50 hours o­n 09.01.2025, 17.01.2025, 25.01.2025, 07.02.2025, 09.02.2025 and 22.02.2025 and arrive Pune at 16.45 hours next day. (6 trips)

Halts: Daund Chord line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Talvadiya Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi, Shahganj and Azamgarh.

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper class, 6 General Second Class / Chair Car, 1 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van & 1 Generator Van.

3. Nagpur-Danapur Kumbh Mela Specials (8 trips)

01217 Kumbh Mela special will leave Nagpur at 10.10 hours o­n 26.01.2025, 05.02.2025, 09.02.2025 and 23.02.2025 and arrive Danapur at 11.00 hours next day. (4 trips)

01218 Kumbh Mela special will leave Danapur at 16.00 hours o­n 27.01.2025, 06.02.2025, 10.02.2025 and 24.02.2025 and arrive Nagpur at 19.30 hours next day. (4 trips)

Halts: Narkher, Amla, Betul, Itarsi, Pipriya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, Four AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper class, 6 General Second Class & 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

How to do reservation?

Bookings for Kumbh Mela Special Train No. 01033, 01455 and 01217 o­n special charges will open o­n December 20 at all PRS centres and website www.irctc.co.in. General second-class coaches in these special trains will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS.