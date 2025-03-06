Kumar Vishwas' daughter Agrata gets married in grand ceremony, VP Dhankhar and PM Modi in attendance The marriage ceremony was held over a period of three days at Udaipur's Leela Palace, and dignitaries from all walks of life attended and blessed the newlyweds.

Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas' daughter Agrata Sharma got married with Pavitra Khandelwal in Udaipur in a grand ceremony. In attendance were top dignitaries, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Governors and Chief Ministers of several states. Legends from every field of art, music, religion, and business were present. The wedding was one of the most trending events on social media.

The wedding was held with three-day programmes at Udaipur's Leela Palace. Only close family members of the bride and groom were present at this royal wedding. This was the first celebrity wedding of this year at Leela Palace, and Sagar Bhatia performed on the first day, Sonu Nigam on the second day for about three hours. Famous singer Kailash Kher was present on the third day, and he also blessed the bride and groom with his songs.

World-famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor took the responsibility of various types of dishes for the guests of the entire programme. After the three-day wedding in a luxury hotel, a blessing ceremony for the bride and groom was organised at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi on March 5, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and all the big leaders from almost every field participated.

Politicians from all political parties were present in the programme. From the world of politics, former President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh were also present to bless the bride and groom. India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma also attended the programme.

Dignitaries from all walks blessed the newlywed couple.

Along with the big leaders, Governors of Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim also came on the invitation of Kumar Vishwas. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who rarely appears in public places; Chief Justices of the High Courts and several Supreme Court judges also attended this family celebration of the country's popular poet.

On one hand, almost all the big faces of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), including Sunil Ambekar and Dattatreya Hosabale, were present for a long time to bless his daughter and son-in-law, while on the other hand, many big leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, along with many state presidents and former Chief Ministers, were also present.

During this time, along with politics, many popular personalities from the religious world also attended the marriage. From the religious world, Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri, Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, Pundarik, Ramesh Bhai Ojha, Acharya Balkrishna, Acharya Mithilashanandinisharan and many religious leaders of the country were present.

Many singers from Bollywood also gave their performances. Famous playback singer B Prak, singer Priya Malik, Shadab Faridi and Honey Singh added to the beauty of the programme through their voices. Many other important people from the media, business and art world were also present in this grand blessing ceremony, including Subhash Chandra, Bhaskar's owner Sudhir Agarwal, senior journalists Hemant Sharma, Yashwant Rana, Shubhankar Mishra, and Malini Awasthi, etc.

Many poet-friends of Kumar Vishwas were also invited to the wedding, including popular names like Padma Shri Surender Sharma and Ashok Chakradhar.