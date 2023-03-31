Kulgam: Local Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu CISF jawan, shoulder 'arthi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Muslims perform last rite of a Hindu official

Members of the Muslim community on Friday performed the last rites of a Hindu CISF jawan in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The jawan died of cardiac arrest, officials said.

Balbir Singh, 55, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan passed away on Thursday evening of cardiac arrest at his home in Karkan area of south Kashmir's Kulgam, he added.

Singh, posted in Amritsar, had taken leave to attend the first death anniversary of his brother who was killed by militants last year, they said. The deceased's family is the only Hindu Rajput family living in the village, so, his friends and the local Muslim community came forward to help perform his last rites.

People from the Muslim community also shouldered his 'arthi' and arranged wood for the cremation, they added. A team of CISF also paid floral tributes to their colleague.

Singh's brother, Satish Kumar Singh, was shot dead by militants on April 13 last year.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Pakistanis interrupt discussion on Kashmir's transformation at National Press Club in Washington

Latest India News