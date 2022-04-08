Kuch toh log kahenge: Tharoor clears air on his viral video in conversation with Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV/GRAB Shashi Tharoor clears air on his viral video in conversation with Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

With a video of Shashi Tharoor in conversation with NCP's Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha proceedings going viral, the Congress MP on Thursday tweeted that she was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.

"For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's and my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next," Tharoor said in his first tweet. Apparently, in a faux pas Tharoor tagged a wrong Twitter handle with a name Nicholas Brown. Many users pointed out the his mistake in the comments section. Rather, this started another meme wave.

But soon the MP for Thiruvananthapuram realized his mistake. In another tweet, he posted lyrics of a popular song from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer 'Amar Prem' -- 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna', and tagged the correct handle of Supriya Sule.

The video had gone viral on social media with many superimposing movie songs and taking digs.

The video clip is from Tuesday when a short-duration discussion was held in the Lower House on 'Situation in Ukraine' and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was participating in the debate.

