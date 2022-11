Congress leader Krishna Kumar Pandey dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra; party pays last respects

Follow us on Image Source : JAIRAM RAMESH/TWITTER Maharashtra: Congress leader Krishna Kumar Pandey dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

In a tragic incident, Congress Seva Dal leader Krishna Kumar Pandey died while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. The development was confirmed by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

The incident happened on Tuesday - the 62nd day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with me."

"After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed and was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where most sadly he was declared dead," he added.

"He was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a humbling moment for all the Yatris," Ramesh stated.

"The Yatris, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Krishna Kumar Pandey this afternoon at the Yatra halt site in Atkali village in Nanded district," Ramesh further stated.

Tweeting the picture of the last rites of Krishna Kumar Pandey, he said, "This is probably Krishna Kumar Pandey's last photograph... walking with a smile and holding the national flag high with the Seva Dal on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Salute!"

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences and said that Pandey's demise is "very sad" for the entire Congress family.

"Congress Seva Dal General Secretary, Krishnakant Pandey's demise is very sad for the entire Congress family. I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones. Today, he held the tricolour in his hands at the last moment during the journey. His dedication to the country will always inspire us," Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Maharashtra leg on Monday evening.

The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

(With inputs from ANI)

