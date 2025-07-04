Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad HC dismisses plea to refer to Shahi Idgah Mosque as disputed structure The court gave its decision on the Hindu side's request to declare the Shahi Eidgah mosque a "disputed structure".

Prayagraj:

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the Hindu side to refer to the Shahi Eidgah Mosque as a "disputed structure" in all future proceedings in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

The court gave its decision on the Hindu side's request to declare the Shahi Eidgah mosque a "disputed structure". Application A-44, which made this request, was rejected. A bench led by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra orally stated that the application was being dismissed "at this stage".

In Suit Number 13, the petitioner, Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, had submitted a prayer to declare the Shahi mosque a disputed structure. Through Application A-44, the petitioner had requested the court to instruct the court stenographer to use the term "disputed structure" instead of "Shahi Eidgah mosque" during all future proceedings in the original case.

However, the Muslim side filed a written objection to this application. The court’s dismissal of the application has come as a major relief for the Muslim side.

Meanwhile, hearings are still underway on 18 petitions filed by the Hindu side. The case is currently being heard by a single-judge bench led by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra.

What is the Krishna Janmabhoomi case about?

The dispute involves the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura, which dates back to the time of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It is alleged that the mosque was built after demolishing a temple believed to be at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

In 1968, a "compromise agreement" was reached between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, which manages the temple, and the Trust Shahi Masjid Eidgah. This agreement allowed both the temple and the mosque to exist side by side. However, in recent years, several new suits have been filed in court challenging the legitimacy of this agreement. The petitioners claim that the compromise was fraudulent and legally invalid. Many of them are seeking the right to worship at the site and have called for the removal of the mosque.

In May 2023, the Allahabad High Court transferred to itself all cases pending in the Mathura Court that were related to this dispute and involved requests for various forms of relief.

The mosque committee and later the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board challenged this transfer order in the Supreme Court.

In December 2023, the high court granted a plea to appoint a court commissioner to inspect the Shahi Eidgah mosque. However, in January 2024, the Supreme Court put a stay on this order. The stay was later extended.